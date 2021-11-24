SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at $422,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

