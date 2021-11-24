Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 76,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $491,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $8,979,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

SRRA opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

