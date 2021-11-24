Short Interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expands By 16.7%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

