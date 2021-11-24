Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Rises By 15.5%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,919,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

