Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 14.6%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

SMIZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

