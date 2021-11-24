Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Expands By 16.7%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NIPOF stock opened at $607.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.21. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52-week low of $607.00 and a 52-week high of $607.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Japan Hotel REIT Investment in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

