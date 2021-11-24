Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Drops By 14.9%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

