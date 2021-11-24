Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Declines By 16.0%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 593,200 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

