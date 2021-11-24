Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Drops By 15.7%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,943 shares of company stock worth $1,679,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 146.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSWI opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
