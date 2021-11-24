Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Drops By 14.7%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

