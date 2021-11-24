Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 4,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

