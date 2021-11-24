Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $399.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

