Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.53). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

SFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

