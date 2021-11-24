Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Financial Comparison

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shapeways and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% VirTra 16.11% 22.95% 13.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shapeways and VirTra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shapeways presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.24%. VirTra has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.73%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than VirTra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and VirTra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A VirTra $19.09 million 3.84 $1.48 million $0.45 15.09

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VirTra beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

