Sether (SETH) Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Sether has a market capitalization of $654,301.85 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sether has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

