Sessia (KICKS) Market Cap Tops $286,734.12

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $286,734.12 and approximately $30,764.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00249701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,631,893.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00085756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

