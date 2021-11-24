Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $6.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.64 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $146.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.06 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 24,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 3.65.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.