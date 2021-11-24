Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $6.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.64 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $146.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.06 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 24,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 3.65.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.