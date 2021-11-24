Sentinel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $135.94 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,343,831,726 coins and its circulating supply is 5,745,777,005 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

