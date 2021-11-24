Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.70 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 145.70 ($1.90). Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.95 ($1.65).

Get Senior alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market cap of £608.16 million and a PE ratio of -20.42.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.