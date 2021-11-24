SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NYSE SEAS opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $7,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

