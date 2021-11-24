SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 3,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 562,551 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 1,335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,990 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,392,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. SCVX has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

