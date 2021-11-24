Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,448. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $362.36 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.16 and its 200 day moving average is $540.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $10,829,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

