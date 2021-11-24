Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CDLX opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
