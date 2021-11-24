Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDLX opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

