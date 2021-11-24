Scotiabank Cuts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCG. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,412. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$28.35 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.