Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.30

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.30 and last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

