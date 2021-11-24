Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,626.77

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,626.77 ($47.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,692 ($48.24). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,640 ($47.56), with a volume of 108,151 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,656.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,626.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

In other news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

