Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.74

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 43.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

