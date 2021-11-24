Satori Capital, Llc Sells 11,291 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 11,291 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $960,412.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

