Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.45 ($117.56).

Sanofi stock opened at €88.38 ($100.43) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.58.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

