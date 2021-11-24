Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 1,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.