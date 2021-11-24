Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

