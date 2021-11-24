Sakura Bloom (SKB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,259.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $548,950.59 and $94,259.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.00916775 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

