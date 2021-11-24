SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $83,178.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,545.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,484. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

