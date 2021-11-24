Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,938.57 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

SAFE opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.