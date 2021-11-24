Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.