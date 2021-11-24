Rune Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Rune has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $4,699.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $379.78 or 0.00671176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 10,123 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

