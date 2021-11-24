RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RMBL opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $601.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at $8,300,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

