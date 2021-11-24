Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.29.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.