Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.