Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.31 Million Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NUBD opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.