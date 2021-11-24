Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 237.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

