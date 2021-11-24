Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 730.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period.

Shares of BFIT opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

