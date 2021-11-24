Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 730.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period.

Shares of BFIT opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.