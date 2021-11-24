Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 19,101 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 238.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

