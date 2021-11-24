Router Protocol Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $38.15 million and $341,212.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.27 or 0.07468793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,098.80 or 0.99872014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

