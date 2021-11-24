Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROR. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 344.80 ($4.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.15.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

