Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for High Tide (TSE:HITI)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HITI. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

