Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.