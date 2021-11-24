Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $35,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 91.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

