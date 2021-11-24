Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 29,520 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

