Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $222.34 and last traded at $223.43, with a volume of 7765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.06.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.14.

The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

